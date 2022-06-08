Badminton
Indonesia Masters 2022 LIVE: Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu in action — Updates, Blog, Score, Results
On day 2 of the Indonesia Masters, Lakshya Sen takes on Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus, while Sindhu will be up against Christophersen. Get all the LIVE updates.
In Round 2 of the Indonesia Masters on Wednesday, Lakshya Sen will take on Denmark's Hans-Kristian Vittinghus in men's singles event, whereas PV Sindhu will face Line Christophersen in women's singles at the Istora Senayan arena in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Live Updates
- 8 Jun 2022 10:53 AM GMT
Sindhu with brilliant use of the court. She leads the set with 8-6
- 8 Jun 2022 10:53 AM GMT
Sindhu equalizes the score at 6-6.
- 8 Jun 2022 10:50 AM GMT
This set is moving at a brisk pace as Christophersen runs into an early lead of 5-3
- 8 Jun 2022 10:50 AM GMT
- 8 Jun 2022 10:49 AM GMT
3rd Set Starts
Both shuttlers are locked at 1-1 in deciding set.
- 8 Jun 2022 10:46 AM GMT
PV Sindhu Takes the Set!
Sindhu wins the 2nd set 21-15 to equalize the game 1-1
- 8 Jun 2022 10:44 AM GMT
Closing on the set point, Sindhu leads 19-12
- 8 Jun 2022 10:42 AM GMT
A scorching smash and Sindhu has a 5-point cushion. Score- 17-12
- 8 Jun 2022 10:41 AM GMT
A diving effort from Sindhu which the Dane couldn't return. Sindhu 14-11 Christophersen
- 8 Jun 2022 10:40 AM GMT
A good judgement call and Sindhu is back in lead with 13-11