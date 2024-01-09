Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships announced

A 20-member Indian badminton team for the upcoming Badminton Asia Team Championships was announced by the Badminton Association of India on Tuesday.

The Indian team will be participating in the team championships from February 13 to February 18 in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

Asian Games bronze medalist and one of the most consistent performer on the circuit, HS Prannoy will spearhead the Indian men's team for the tournament.

Chirag Sen, Pruthvi Roy, and Suraj Goala are the new entrants to the Indian men's team. Chirag Sen, brother of Lakshya Sen, comes to the team after winning the Senior National Championships last year while Pruthvi and Suraj make it based on consistent domestic performances.

Among other team members are former world number one Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen, and Asian Games gold medalist duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty.

The team championships will also mark the comeback of India’s star shuttler PV Sindhu, who was out of the international circuit due to a knee injury for almost four months. The 16-year-old senior national champion Anmol Kharb, Badminton Asia Junior Championships medallist Tanvi Sharma, and Ashmita Chaliha will provide backup to the former world champion in the women’s singles category.

The women's team also has a new women's doubles pair as a new entrant with Shruti Mishra and Priya Devi Konjengbam joining the team.



Indian men's team has won two bronze medals in the 2016 and 2020 editions of the tournament while the women's team is yet to reach the podium.

“With the Olympic games a few months away, this is one of the most important events for our shuttlers considering the Paris Olympic qualification. We have rewarded the senior national champions as well, with a call-up for team India. These are very strong Indian sides, who are capable of going all the way and I am sure they will script history at the prestigious team event”, said Badminton Association of India General Secretary Sanjay Mishra.



Indian team for Badminton Asia Team Championships



Men's Team: HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila, Suraj Goala, Pruthvi Roy.

Women's Team: PV Sindhu, Asmita Chahila, Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, Ashwini Ponnappa, Tanisha Crasto, Shruti Mishra, Anmol Kharb, Tanvi Sharma, Priya Devi Konjengbam.