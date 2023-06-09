India squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

The Indian junior squad for the highly anticipated Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2023 was announced by The Badminton Association of India (BAI) on Friday. The continental championships will take place in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, from July 7-16, 2023.

Among the talented roster, players Tara Shah and Ayush Shetty stand out as key participants in the team.

Tara Shah has demonstrated exceptional prowess in the girls' singles section, capturing attention with her skillful play and determination. Currently ranked 7th in the girls' singles category in the BWF rankings, Tara Shah is a force to be reckoned with. Her outstanding performance and world ranking further solidified her position as a key player in the team.

Ayush Shetty also secured his spot in the boys' singles category. With the current world ranking of 20 in men's singles in the BWF rankings and an impressive second position in the BAI rankings, Ayush brings a wealth of experience into the team. His consistent performances make him a valuable asset for the junior side.

Lakshya Sharma and Rakshitha Sree S also proved their mettle during the trials, securing the first position in the boys' singles and girls' singles category respectively. They will be looking to be among medals at the prestigious tournament.

Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer showcased impressive teamwork and coordination to secure the top spot in the boys' doubles category. Whereas, in the girls' doubles section, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma displayed their synchronized movements, effective communication, and strategic game plans which assured them of the first position.

Samarveer and Radhika Sharma stood first in the mixed doubles category and booked their ticket for the Championships. Their excellent understanding of each other's game, quick reflexes, and precise shot placements make them a formidable pair.

The team comprises athletes who have showcased their remarkable performances during the Final Selection Trials (Junior) which was held at Karnal Singh Railway Stadium in New Delhi from June 4-7, 2023. These players will represent India in various categories, including boys' singles, girls' singles, boys' doubles, girls' doubles, and mixed doubles.

The complete Indian Junior Badminton Team for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships is as follows:

Boys' Singles: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty, Dhruv Negi

Girls' Singles: Rakshitha Sree S, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah, Anmol Kharb

Boys' Doubles: Nicholas Nathan Raj / Tushar Suveer, Divyam Arora / Mayank Rana

Girls' Doubles: Radhika Sharma / Tanvi Sharma, Karnika Sree S / Taneesha Singh

Mixed Doubles: Samarveer / Radhika Sharma, Arulmurugan R / Srinidhi N