India Open 2023 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag pull out, Lakshya, Saina in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

There are 5 Indians playing the Round of 16 matches in India Open 2023.

Lakshya Sen v Rasmus Gemke

Saina Nehwal v Chen Yu Fei

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi

Krishna Prasad/Vishnu Vardhan v Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v Zhang Su Xiang/Zheng Yu

Stay tuned for more updates.