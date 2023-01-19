Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
India Open 2023 LIVE: Satwik/Chirag pull out, Lakshya, Saina in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Round of 16 of India Open 2023.
There are 5 Indians playing the Round of 16 matches in India Open 2023.
- Lakshya Sen v Rasmus Gemke
- Saina Nehwal v Chen Yu Fei
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v Liu Yu Chen/Ou Xuan Yi
- Krishna Prasad/Vishnu Vardhan v Liang Wei Keng/Wang Chang
- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v Zhang Su Xiang/Zheng Yu
Stay tuned for more updates.
