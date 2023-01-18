Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India Open 2023 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Viktor Axelsen- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Day 2 of India Open 2023.

Kidambi Srikanth
X

Kidambi Srikanth (AP)

By

Pritish Raj

Updated: 2023-01-18T15:37:18+05:30

After experiencing an eventful day on the opening day of India Open 2023, Indian crowd will witness World champion Viktor Axelsen in action against former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth.

Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-01-18 07:57:29
Badminton India Open Badminton World Federation 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X