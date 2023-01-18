Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
India Open 2023 LIVE: Kidambi Srikanth takes on Viktor Axelsen- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Day 2 of India Open 2023.
After experiencing an eventful day on the opening day of India Open 2023, Indian crowd will witness World champion Viktor Axelsen in action against former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth.
2023-01-18 07:57:29
- 18 Jan 2023 10:07 AM GMT
Kantaphon Wangcharoen wins a thriller!
Wangcharoen beats Japan's Kenta Nishimoto 23-25, 21-11, 22-20.
- 18 Jan 2023 9:22 AM GMT
Loh Kean Yew wins!
He beat Japanese sensation Kodai Naraoka 18-21, 21-9, 21-7!
- 18 Jan 2023 9:15 AM GMT
Loh Kean Yew is running away with the game.
He has been brilliant after losing the first game and made a comeback by winning second game 21-9 and now leading in deciding game 17-4
- 18 Jan 2023 8:59 AM GMT
Loh Kean Yew is pulling it back.
With some brilliant smashes and superb defence, Loh Kean Yew has done well in the second game to lead 13-8.
- 18 Jan 2023 8:39 AM GMT
Four Indians will be in action today.
- Kidambi Srikanth takes on Viktor Axelsen
- Malvika Bansod takes on Busanan Ongbamrungphan
- Ashwani Bhat/Shikha Gautam takes on Pearly Tan/Thinnah Muralitharan
- Akarshi Kashyap takes on Beiwen Zhang
