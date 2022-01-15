Badminton
India Open LIVE: Day 5 - Lakhsya Sen reaches final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the India Open 2022 Semifinals
It is day 5 of India Open 2022 and we are already into the semifinals. We have a total of seven Indians, including two doubles pairs in action in the final four of this covid-19 engulfed tournament.
Live Updates
- 15 Jan 2022 10:46 AM GMT
Lakhsya Sen WINSSS!
First ever India Open final appearance sealed for Lakshya Sen. That was a tough contest, but nevertheless a win at the end for the World Championships bronze medallist.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:42 AM GMT
Lakshya in control!
Lakshya Sen is in complete control of the proceedings now. Leads 18-12 and he is just 3 points away from a win.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:36 AM GMT
11-6
A healthy 11-6 advantage for Lakshya Sen before the change of sides. He has been wonderful so far in the decider and the first game looks a thing of ages ago.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:28 AM GMT
Sen on the charge
He is carrying the momentum forward from the previous game is Lakshya Sen. Takes an early 4-1 lead in the decider.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:25 AM GMT
Lakshya Sen pockets the second game
Lakshya Sen - what a playerrr!!
Ups his game when it matters the most and pockets the second game 21-16. Off we go to the decider!
- 15 Jan 2022 10:19 AM GMT
Sen takes the lead
Good comeback from the Indian as he takes a three-point lead at 15-12.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:15 AM GMT
Advantage, YOUNG!
The Malyasian goes to the second mid-game break with an 11-9 lead. A lot to think about for Lakshya Sen in the next couple of minutes.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:07 AM GMT
Lakshya trails
Young takes an early lead in the second game. 4-1 in favour of the Malaysian.
- 15 Jan 2022 10:02 AM GMT
Young takes the first game!
NG Tze Young takes the first game 21-19 in 23 minutes. Troubles for Lakshya Sen letting this slip after being in control for most part.
- 15 Jan 2022 9:55 AM GMT
3-point lead
A big shift in momentum and NG Tze Young is cashing on. A three-point lead now for the Malaysian at 17-14.