Badminton

India Open LIVE: Day 5 - Lakhsya Sen reaches final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from India Open 2022.

Lakshya Sen in action at the India Open 2022
X

Lakshya Sen in action at the India Open 2022 (Source: BAI)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-01-15T16:17:21+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the India Open 2022 Semifinals

It is day 5 of India Open 2022 and we are already into the semifinals. We have a total of seven Indians, including two doubles pairs in action in the final four of this covid-19 engulfed tournament.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

