India Open, Day 3 LIVE: Saina Nehwal takes on Malvika Bansod — Blog, Scores, Results, Updates

India Open, Day 3 LIVE: Saina Nehwal takes on Malvika Bansod
In Round 2, Indian ace shuttler PV Sindhu will take on Ira Sharma, while Sameer Verma will face Brian Yang of Canada at the India Open today. Follow our LIVE Blog.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 3 of the India Open Badminton tournament.
Several Indians will be in action Day 3 of the India Open on Thursday. PV Sindhu will take on World no. 110 Indian Ira Sharma, whereas Sameer Verma will take on Canada's Brian Yang in Round 2.
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2022 8:08 AM GMT
Malvika Bansod sees off Saina Nehwal and heads into the quarter finals!
Malvika showed spunk today against Saina Nehwal and went on to routinely get her job done in 34 minutes, ousting the 2-time India Open champ in straight games.
- 13 Jan 2022 8:02 AM GMT
Very impressive skills from Bansod!
Malvika has the momentum here and brings Saina to the net repeatedly - the youngster goes into the second mid-game interval with a 11-7 lead
- 13 Jan 2022 7:56 AM GMT
It's just not a good day for Saina at the net - into Game 2 we are!
Saina Nehwal gained momentum towards the fag end of the opening game but Malvika isn't to keen to give Nehwal her way and the net errors just keep mounting here for Nehwal.
Saina lags behind at 5-2 in Game 2.
- 13 Jan 2022 7:52 AM GMT
Malvika Bansod gets a little nervous but she pockets Game 1!
Needing 19 minutes, Malvika Bansod gets the opening game, 21-17. Saina Nehwal gives her a fight towards the latter half of the game the 20-year-old was already leading.