India Open 2026 LIVE: Prannoy, Lakshya, SatChi in R16 – Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
India Open 2026 LIVE: Despite the off-court hiccups, the 2026 India Open action continues to roll on thick and fast at the IG Indoor Stadium in Delhi.
The second round action is already underway and some of the top Indian shuttlers like Lakshya Sen, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth and others are in action.
- 15 Jan 2026 4:01 PM IST
Can Prannoy fight back?
This match seems to have slipped away rather spectacularly from Prannoy. He trails 5-11 before the change of ends.
Does he have it in him to fight back from this deficit?
- 15 Jan 2026 3:57 PM IST
Prannoy under the pump
HS Prannoy is under pressure here. Not the best of starts to the decider as he trails 1-5.
- 15 Jan 2026 3:51 PM IST
Prannoy surrenders the second game
HS Prannoy makes a late dash, saves three game points, but that's all he could do. Loh Kean Yew takes the second game 21-19 to force the Indian into a decider!
- 15 Jan 2026 3:41 PM IST
Loh Kean Yew fights back
The former world champion has fought back well in the second game. He leads Prannoy 11-8 in the second mid-game interval.
- 15 Jan 2026 3:32 PM IST
HS Prannoy takes the opening game
A good start to the contest for HS Prannoy as he takes a hard fought opening game 21-18 against Loh Kean Yew.
Can the Indian veteran wrap this up in straight games?
- 15 Jan 2026 3:10 PM IST
HS Prannoy on court
India's HS Prannoy is out on court No 1. He is up against Loh Kean Yew, the 2021 men's singles world champion, in the Round of 16.
Prannoy has a favourable 4-2 record against the shuttler from Singapore. Can he beat him once again?
- 15 Jan 2026 1:53 PM IST
Malvika Bansod exits
The Indian southpaw had an 11-9 lead at the mid-game interval, but is completely blown away by the experienced opponent.
Bansod loses out 18-21, 15-21 in straight games to Han Yue.
- 15 Jan 2026 1:35 PM IST
Malvika Bansod surrenders Game 1
Meanwhile, Malvika Bansod, who only recently returned to action following a long injury lay-off, has surrendered the first game 18-21 after giving a good account of herself against the fifth seeded Han Yue of China.
Can Bansod force a decider against the Asian Championships silver medallist?
- 15 Jan 2026 1:33 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth crashes out
Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth has crashed out from the men's singles event following a second-round loss.
Srikanth went down 14-21, 21-17, 17-21 after a 66-minute hard fought battle against the fifth seeded Frenchman Christo Popov.
- 15 Jan 2026 1:31 PM IST
