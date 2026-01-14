Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

India Open 2026 Live: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy to begin their campaign - Blog, Updates

Catch all the live updates from the second day of action at the 2026 India Open Super 750 in New Delhi.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu to begin their campaign at the 2026 India Open. (File Photo)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 14 Jan 2026 2:28 PM IST

India Open 2026 Live: A few more Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign on day 2 of the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

India will have matches on the final day of first-round action, where top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at their respective singles discipline.

On the other hand, the top Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will aim to register their first win of the year.

Catch all the live updates here:


Live Updates

2026-01-14 05:30:21
