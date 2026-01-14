India Open 2026 Live: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy to begin their campaign - Blog, Updates

India Open 2026 Live: A few more Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign on day 2 of the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday.

India will have matches on the final day of first-round action, where top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at their respective singles discipline.

On the other hand, the top Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will aim to register their first win of the year.

Catch all the live updates here:



