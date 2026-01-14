Badminton
India Open 2026 Live: PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy to begin their campaign - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the second day of action at the 2026 India Open Super 750 in New Delhi.
India Open 2026 Live: A few more Indian shuttlers will begin their campaign on day 2 of the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday.
India will have matches on the final day of first-round action, where top Indian shuttlers PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth will be in action at their respective singles discipline.
On the other hand, the top Indian mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto will aim to register their first win of the year.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 14 Jan 2026 2:28 PM IST
Malvika Bansod's winning return after knee surgery
Making a strong comeback after left knee surgery, Malvika Bansod returned to winning ways at the India Open. She beat Chinese Taipei's Pai YP 21-18, 21-19.
- 14 Jan 2026 2:22 PM IST
Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto exit
Another loss for India, mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto lose 15-21, 14-21 to Thailand's Sapsiree Taerattanachai- Pakkapon Teeraratsakul.
- 14 Jan 2026 1:33 PM IST
Kidambi Srikanth marches on!
Kidambi Srikanth bounced back from a set down to beat fellow countryman Tharun Mannepalli. Kidambi won 15-21, 21-6, 21-19 in 53 minutes.
Here's how he celebrated his win:
- 14 Jan 2026 12:26 PM IST
Mixed doubles pair Rohan Kapoor- Shivani R Gadde lose in straight sets!
Another disappointing result for the hosts in the Mixed doubles. The Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde also had a first-round exit as they lost to a German pair.
Final Score: Rohan Kapoor /Ruthvika Gadde (IND) 19-21, 14-21 Marvin Seidel / Thuc Phuong Nguyen (GER)
- 14 Jan 2026 11:00 AM IST
Not a good start to the day for India. Amrutha-Ashith exit in the first round
The Indian mixed doubles pair of Amrutha Pramuthesh and Ashith Surya faced a first-round exit at the India Open, losing to Japan's Yuichi Shimogami and Sayaka Hobara.
This was the second meeting between the two pairs, but the Indian duo has yet to win a game against them, losing both matches in straight games.
Final Score: Amrutha-Ashith (IND) 15-21, 7-21 Yuichi-Sayaka (JPN)
- 14 Jan 2026 10:45 AM IST
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 India Open
The exciting badminton action at the India Open Super 750 will continue here in New Delhi on Day 2.
Today, there will be much more action for the Indian contingent, with more than double the matches compared to the opening day.