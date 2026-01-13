Badminton
India Open 2026 Live: Lakshya Sen to face Ayush Shetty, Treesa-Gayatri in action - Blog, Updates
Catch all the live updates from the first day of action at the 2026 India Open Super750 in New Delhi.
2026 India Open Super 750 Live: The top Indian shuttlers are set to begin their campaign at the 4th edition of the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, on Tuesday.
India will have 5 matches on the first day, including an all-Indian first-round matchup between two of India's best men's singles players, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty.
On the other hand, the top Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will aim to register their first win of the year in their first match against a Thai pair.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 13 Jan 2026 8:37 AM GMT
A first round exit for Dhruvv and Maneesha
An almost identical outing for Dhruv and Maneesha in the second game, managing to score only 10 points.
With this, the duo has face a straight game defeat in the first round of their maiden BWF Super 750 tournament as a pair.
Final score: Dhruv/Maneesha 9-21, 10-21 Midorikawa/ Matsuyama
- 13 Jan 2026 8:16 AM GMT
A tough first game for the Indian pair against a much experienced Japanese duo
Dhruv Rawat and Maneesha K, making their debut at India open Super 750, lost the opening game 9-21.
- 13 Jan 2026 7:45 AM GMT
India will have 5 matches on the opening day
The biggest match of the day will be all-Indian affair in men's singles between Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty.
Indian schedule for the day:
XD - Dhruv/Maneesha Vs Midorikawa/Matsuyama (JPN)
WD - Priya/Shruti Vs Tsang/Liu (TPE)
WD - Treesa/Gayatri (IND) Vs Suwachai/Ornnicha (THA)
MS - Lakshya Sen (IND) Vs Ayush Shetty (IND)
MD - Hariharan/Arjun (IND) Vs Ong/Teo(MAS)
- 13 Jan 2026 7:05 AM GMT
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2026 India Open
The annual BWF Super 750 tournament is returning to New Delhi.
But this time, in a much bigger arena of the Indira Gandhi Stadium, featuring four courts in action simultaneously.