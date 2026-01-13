India Open 2026 Live: Lakshya Sen to face Ayush Shetty, Treesa-Gayatri in action - Blog, Updates

2026 India Open Super 750 Live: The top Indian shuttlers are set to begin their campaign at the 4th edition of the India Open Super 750 at Indira Gandhi Stadium in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

India will have 5 matches on the first day, including an all-Indian first-round matchup between two of India's best men's singles players, Lakshya Sen and Ayush Shetty.

On the other hand, the top Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will aim to register their first win of the year in their first match against a Thai pair.

Catch all the live updates here: