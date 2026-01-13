India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen, Treesa-Gayatri reach second round

India's Lakshya Sen and Treesa Jolly-Gayatri Gopichand advanced to the second round of the 2026 India Open Super 750 in Delhi on Tuesday.

Up against fellow Indian Ayush Shetty in the men's singles opening round, Sen registered a straight games 21-12, 21-15 victory in just 36 minutes.

Sen started off strongly against the lower ranked Shetty, opening up a massive 17-6 lead in the first game before wrapping it up comfortably.

"It's very cold in Delhi, so its important to get the body warm," joked Sen about his dominant start after his win.

Shetty provided some resistance in the second game, even leading 11-10 at the mid-game interval. But Sen brought his experience to fore to record a straightforward win.

"He's a really good opponent. We've practiced together a lot of times. I had to come really prepared," Sen said of his opponent.

The 2022 India Open winner also termed the conditions at the Indira Gandhi Arena "tricky".

"We thought the shuttle might travel slower, since the arena is big. But it was quick and there was a bit of drift sideways," he said.

Sen will next face off against Japan's Kenta Nishimoto, who advanced to the second round following a mid match withdrawal from the seventh seeded Kodai Naraoka.

Elsewhere, the Indian women's doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the second round with a 21-15, 21-11 win over Thailand's Jongsathapornparn and Suwachai.

The men's doubles duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Arjun MR also progressed with a 21-15, 21-18 win over Malaysia's Ong and Teo.

Meanwhile, the women's doubles pair of Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra faced a hardfought 11-21, 22-20, 22-24 loss at the hands of Lui and Tsang of Hong Kong.