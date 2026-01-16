Badminton
India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen crashes out – Highlights
Check out the highlights from the 2026 India Open quarter-finals.
India Open 2026 Highlights: The last Indian standing in the home event, Lakshya Sen crashed out of the 2026 India Open following a 21-17, 13-21, 18-21 loss to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun Yi on Friday.
Sen, who took down fellow Indian Ayush Shetty and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the first two rounds, had to shoulder the expectations of emerging as the hosts' only silver lining amidst the off-court controversies the tournament has found itself in.
Unfortunately for India and Sen, the campaign ended on a disappointing note.
Highlights:
Live Updates
- 16 Jan 2026 8:25 PM IST
Thank you for joining in!
That's all we have from the 2026 India Open quarter-finals. The Indian campaign fails to go past the final eight stage as Lakshya Sen crashes out with a hard fought 21-17, 13-21, 18-21 loss in a 60-minute long contest against Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei.
It marked a fourth straight loss against Lin for Sen in as many encounters.
Thank you for joining into our coverage. See you next time!
- 16 Jan 2026 8:08 PM IST
Lakshya Sen is dejected
He nearly had this match did Lakshya. But it wasn't to be. He takes some time to even sit back up.
Once he does, he sits on the court eyes closed for a few seconds before standing up to congratulate Lin Chun Yi.
Sen now trails 0-4 in head-to-head encounters against the Chinese Taipei shuttler.
- 16 Jan 2026 8:04 PM IST
LAKSHYA SEN LOSES!
Lin Chun Yi forces Lakshya to backtrack deep into his backhand side.
Sen has his eyes on the shuttle and manages to return the shuttle. He loses his balance in the process and is down on the court.
Lin takes complete advantage to win the point and the match.
Lin Chun Yi will move into the men's singles semi-finals.
India's campaign at the 2026 India Open comes to an abrupt end in the quarter-finals!
- 16 Jan 2026 8:02 PM IST
MATCH POINTS, LIN!
Lakshya Sen hits into the net in a flat rally and Lin now has two match points at 20-18.
- 16 Jan 2026 8:01 PM IST
Brilliant return of serve from Lin
Lin Chun Yi with a brilliant return of serve, which catches Sen off guard.
The Indian trails 18-19.
- 16 Jan 2026 8:00 PM IST
SEN EQUALISES!
Sen fights back with a good smash to reduce the deficit by a point. He then shows some crazy defensive skills with a sensational round-the-back retrieval before winning that point at the net.
The gap is down to just a point at 17-18.
Sen has equalised now. A body attack from the Indian. This has been rarely employed tonight by Sen. But he wins a point as soon as he does. 18-18!
- 16 Jan 2026 7:59 PM IST
3-point lead for Lin
Lakshya Sen's shot is called long. He immediately asks for a challenge. It is way long. Not even a question.
The challenge was quite possibly to just break Lin's momentum.
But it hasn't helped one bit as Lin lands a perfect smash to open up an 18-15 lead.
- 16 Jan 2026 7:57 PM IST
Lin Chun Yi LEADS!
Lin Chun Yi on a roll now. A shot into the net from Sen helps him equalise before he makes the Indian dance to his tune.
Sen is pushed to all sides of the court to stay in an intense rally before Lin finishes it off with a brilliant smash. Sen trails 15-16.
- 16 Jan 2026 7:56 PM IST
Sen loses a challenge
Lakshya Sen with a good drop shot but Lin Chun Yi retrieves and sends it over the net. The shuttle lands on the wide line.
Sen feels it is out and asks for a challenge. He is proven wrong. The Indian leads 15-14.