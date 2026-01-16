India Open 2026: Lakshya Sen crashes out – Highlights

India Open 2026 Highlights: The last Indian standing in the home event, Lakshya Sen crashed out of the 2026 India Open following a 21-17, 13-21, 18-21 loss to Chinese Taipei's Lin Chun Yi on Friday.

Sen, who took down fellow Indian Ayush Shetty and Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the first two rounds, had to shoulder the expectations of emerging as the hosts' only silver lining amidst the off-court controversies the tournament has found itself in.

Unfortunately for India and Sen, the campaign ended on a disappointing note.

Highlights: