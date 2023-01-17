Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
India Open 2023 LIVE: Sen defeats Prannoy, Sindhu and Saina in action- Blog, Scores, Updates
Follow us for all the LIVE Action from the Day 1 of India Open 2023.
India's biggest Badminton tournament kicks off today in IG Stadium, Delhi.
Here are the results from Day 1:
- Lakshya Sen defeats HS Prannoy 21-14, 21-15
- Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Tran and Lambert 22-20, 17-21, 21-18
- Satwik/Chirag beat C. Grimley/M. Grimley 21-13, 21-15.
- Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto lose to Tabeling/Piek 21-11, 21-12
- Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-01-17 05:49:10
- 17 Jan 2023 11:47 AM GMT
Bhatnagar/Crasto lose
The Indian pair of Bhatnagar/Crasto go down to Tabeling/Piek in straight sets.
They lose 21-11, 21,12.
- 17 Jan 2023 11:44 AM GMT
Tabeling/Piek have Bhatnagar/Crasto in a chokehold.
They lead the second set 17-8.
- 17 Jan 2023 11:39 AM GMT
Bhatnagar/Crasto vs Tabeling/Piek
Halfway mark in the second set.
The Indian duo trail 11-6.
- 17 Jan 2023 11:37 AM GMT
Bhatnagar/Crasto trail 5-10 in the second half.
It just hasn't clicked for them today.
- 17 Jan 2023 11:34 AM GMT
PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal are yet to play today.
Stay tuned!
- 17 Jan 2023 11:29 AM GMT
R. Tabeling/S. Piek win the first set 21-11 against the Indian pair of I. Bhatnagar/T. Crasto.
- 17 Jan 2023 11:28 AM GMT
R. Tabeling/S. Piek lead 18-11.
Bhatnagar/Crasto need to step it up now.
Next Story