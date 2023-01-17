Log In
Badminton

India Open 2023 LIVE: Sen defeats Prannoy, Sindhu and Saina in action- Blog, Scores, Updates

Follow us for all the LIVE Action from the Day 1 of India Open 2023.

Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will face each other tomorrow in Denmark Open 2022.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2023-01-17T17:32:26+05:30

India's biggest Badminton tournament kicks off today in IG Stadium, Delhi.

Here are the results from Day 1:

  • Lakshya Sen defeats HS Prannoy 21-14, 21-15
  • Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand defeated Tran and Lambert 22-20, 17-21, 21-18
  • Satwik/Chirag beat C. Grimley/M. Grimley 21-13, 21-15.
  • Ishaan Bhatnagar/Tanisha Crasto lose to Tabeling/Piek 21-11, 21-12
  • Stay tuned for updates.

Live Updates

2023-01-17 05:49:10
