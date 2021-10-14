Indian men lose 1-4 to China in last group match, to face Denmark in Thomas Cup quarterfinal

Already through to the quarterfinals, the Indian men's badminton team suffered a defeat at the hands of formidable China in its last group match of the Thomas Cup on Thursday.



The Indians thus finished their group engagements at second place behind China, setting them up against Denmark in the last-eight stage on Friday. Only the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty could manage a win in the tie against China as they beat He Ji Ting and Zhou Hao Dong 21-14 21-14 in a 41-minute contest. The win by Rankireddy and Shetty duo boosted the confidence of the Indian team after a struggling Kidambi Srikanth began the day for India with a 12-21 16-21 loss to Shi Yu Qi in 36 minutes.