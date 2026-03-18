India drawn with China in Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 group stage

India’s men’s and women’s badminton teams have been drawn alongside top-seeded China in the group stage of the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026, scheduled from April 24 to May 3 in Denmark.

The former champions, the Indian men’s team, have a strong chance of reaching the quarterfinals. Apart from China, they face two comparatively easier sides in Canada and Australia.

However, the Indian women’s team has a tricky draw. Alongside China, they will take on hosts Denmark and Ukraine in Group A of the Uber Cup.

They will still be favourites to progress from the group alongside China, holding an edge in the doubles category over Denmark, thanks to a strong roster featuring Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand, and Tanisha Crasto.

In singles as well, rising stars like Tanvi Sharma and Devika Sihag, along with star shuttler PV Sindhu, will be expected to deliver for the side.

The Thomas and Uber Cup is badminton’s equivalent of a team World Cup, featuring both men’s and women’s competitions, with 16 teams each battling for the global title.

Both Indian teams exited in the quarterfinals in the last edition in 2024, losing to China, and will be hoping to go one step further and secure at least a medal this time.

The squads for the competition will be selected by the Badminton Association of India (BAI) in the coming weeks.