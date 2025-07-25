India creates history with two semifinalists at Badminton Asia Juniors

Tanvi Sharma and Vennala Kalagotla have stormed into the women’s singles semifinals of the 2025 Badminton Asia Juniors Individual Championships. This is the first time that two Indian girls have reached the last four stage of the prestigious continental junior event.

Second seed Tanvi Sharma was clinical in her quarterfinal performance against Indonesia’s fifth seed Thalita Ramadhani Wiryawan, winning 21-19, 21-14 in just 35 minutes. The 17-year-old displayed superb control and attacking precision to maintain her perfect record in the tournament, having not dropped a single game en route to the semifinals.

Vennala Kalagotla, on the other hand, had to battle hard to earn her spot in the semis. Up against Thailand’s Janyaporn Meepanthong, Vennala showcased grit and tactical depth in a thrilling 58-minute encounter. After taking the opening game 21-18, she lost the second 17-21 but bounced back strongly in the decider to clinch it 21-17, securing a memorable win.

Both Indian shuttlers now face tough Chinese opponents in the semifinals. Tanvi will face eighth seed Yin Yi Qing, while Vennala is set to take on Liu Si Ya.

This double semifinal presence underlines India’s growing depth and promise in junior women’s badminton. With medals now guaranteed, all eyes will be on whether either or both can break new ground by reaching the final.