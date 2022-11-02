Badminton
HYLO Open LIVE: Day 2- HS Prannoy withdraws - Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE ACTION from Hylo Open 2022.
The penultimate event of the BWF World Tour- Hylo Open Super 300 will feature Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, and Saina Nehwal among the big Indian names on the second day of the tournament.
Live Updates
- 2 Nov 2022 8:16 AM GMT
HS PRANNOY HAS WITHDRAWN
The highest ranked Indian in the Road to World Tour Finals rankings, HS Prannoy has withdrawn from the Hylo Open. He has given a walkover to his opponent Rhustavito.
Same is the case with the men's doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and Arjun MR.
- 2 Nov 2022 8:11 AM GMT
Gooood Afternooon!
India did not have the greatest of starts to their Hylo Open campaign with Lakshya Sen and the mixed doubles pair of Tanisha-Ishaan losing in the first round.
The fans would hope for amends as the likes of Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth and others start their campaign today.
