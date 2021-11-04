Badminton
Hylo Open LIVE - Kidambi Srikanth wins his match - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Round of 16 of Hylo Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog of the Hylo Open 2021.
We are into the round of 16 and three singles stars - Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen, Sourabh Verma and the doubles pair of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy from India will be in action today.
Live Updates
- 4 Nov 2021 2:12 PM GMT
India-6 Indonesia-3
Indonesia are finding their flow gradually to reduce the lead
- 4 Nov 2021 2:10 PM GMT
India-3 Indonesia-1
India needs to extend its lead in the opening half of this game.
- 4 Nov 2021 2:07 PM GMT
Indonesia wins Game 1!
21-15 is the score which Ashwini and Sikki Reddy will look to overcome in the second game coming up shortly.
- 4 Nov 2021 2:06 PM GMT
India-14 Indonesia-20
Set point for Indonesia as they lead the way in the opening half of the match
- 4 Nov 2021 2:01 PM GMT
India-9 Indonesia-13
A 4 point lead opens up for the Indonesians for the first time this game
- 4 Nov 2021 1:58 PM GMT
India-8 Indonesia-8
Both sets of shuttlers are fighting it out as the scores head into a tie.
- 4 Nov 2021 1:56 PM GMT
India- 6 Indonesia-5
The Indian duo take the lead after some brilliant play and coordination.