Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Hylo Open LIVE: Day 1 - Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from Hylo Open 2022.
The penultimate event of the BWF World Tour this season - Hylo Open Super 300, kickstarts today in Germany. With only HS Prannoy assured of a spot in the BWF World Tour Finals later this year, a lot rides on this event for many including the young Lakshya Sen who will be in action today.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 1 Nov 2022 8:39 AM GMT
Goood Afternooon!
The Hylo Open kickstarts today, and on the very first in action will be the Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen. He will be accompanied by the young mixed doubles duo of Tanisha Crasto and Ishaan Bhatnagar.
Stay tuned!
Next Story