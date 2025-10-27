Hylo Open 2025: Lakshya, Srikanth, Anmol face tough openers – Preview

From experienced Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth to rising talents such as Anmol Kharb and Unnati Hooda — the Indian shuttlers are set for a stern test at the Hylo Open 2025 Super 500, beginning on October 28, 2025, in Saarbrücken, Germany. The tournament, part of the BWF World Tour Super 500 series, carries a total prize purse of USD 475,000 and serves as a key opportunity for players to gain valuable ranking points ahead of the year-end World Tour Finals.

With a tough draw across both singles and doubles categories, Indian shuttlers will be aiming to convert their recent momentum into deep runs in Germany.

Men’s singles: Lakshya, Srikanth, Ayush eye strong starts

In men’s singles, Lakshya Sen, the 2021 World Championships bronze medallist and Hong Kong Open finalist, opens against fifth seed Christo Popov of France — a contest that promises to be one of the highlights of the opening round.

Ayush Shetty, fresh from his US Open title, will take on Denmark’s Victor Lai, looking to continue his breakthrough season on the senior circuit.

Kidambi Srikanth, a former world No. 1 who reached the Malaysia Masters final earlier this year, faces compatriot Kiran George in an all-Indian clash. Meanwhile, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian is set to meet Malaysia’s Leong Jun Hao, and Tharun Mannepalli, the Macau Open semifinalist, faces a formidable opponent in second seed Jonatan Christie of Indonesia.

Women’s singles: Anmol, Unnati, Shriyanshi lead India’s challenge

India’s women’s singles lineup features a mix of established and upcoming players. Anmol Kharb, who impressed with a semifinal run at the Arctic Open Super 500, will begin her campaign against Denmark’s Julie Dawall Jakobsen.

Teenager Unnati Hooda, the 2022 Odisha Masters and 2023 Abu Dhabi Masters champion, takes on Brazil’s Juliana Viana Vieira in the first round. Anupama Upadhyaya faces Ukraine’s Polina Buhrova, while Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj goes up against Spain’s Clara Azurmendi.

In another tough matchup, Shriyanshi Valishetty, the Al Ain Masters Super 100 champion, faces third seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt of Denmark. Aakarshi Kashyap will start against Turkey’s Neslihan Arin, and Tanya Hemanth will take on fourth seed Lin Hsiang Ti of Chinese Taipei.

Doubles draw: Indian pairs seek breakthrough

In men’s doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K. have drawn the strong French pair of Christo and Toma Junior Popov in their opening match. The Indian duo, known for their attacking style, will look to make a statement against one of Europe’s most consistent combinations.

Indian Contingent at Hylo Open 2025

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, Ayush Shetty, Kiran George, S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian, Tharun Mannepalli

Women’s Singles: Anmol Kharb, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyaya, Rakshitha Sree Santhosh Ramraj, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Aakarshi Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth

Men’s Doubles: Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy / Sai Pratheek K

Where to Watch

All matches of the Hylo Open 2025 Super 500 will be streamed live on BWF TV’s official YouTube channel