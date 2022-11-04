Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Hylo Open 2022: Treesa/Gayatri reach semis, Satwik/Chirag crash out- Scores, Updates, Live Blog
Follow all the LIVE ACTION from the quarter-finals of Hylo Open 2022.
Multiple Indian shuttlers feature in the quarter-finals of the Hylo Open 2022.
- Kidambi Srikanth v/s Jonatan Christie
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Sean Vendy/Ben Lane
- Malvika Bansod v/s Gregoria Tunjung
Live Updates
- 4 Nov 2022 12:56 PM GMT
Next, we have two more games today and those are singles games:
- Malvika Bansod v Gregoria Tunjung
- Kidambi Srikanth v Jonatan Christie
- 4 Nov 2022 12:54 PM GMT
IT'S OVER! Sean Vendy and Ben Lane knockout Satwik/Chirag
Satwik/Chirag were not at their best and Ben Lane/Sean Vendy brought their A game to knock the Indian pair out.
- 4 Nov 2022 12:49 PM GMT
Lane hits a powerful smash down the line.
This doesn't look good for the Indian pair as they are still trailing by 4 points.
- 4 Nov 2022 12:43 PM GMT
Three points lead for the English pair.
Unforced errors from Satwik/Chirag and they are trailing 6-9.
- 4 Nov 2022 12:41 PM GMT
Tight affair here. Lane/Vendy 5-4 Satwik/Chirag
Another set which starts with few smash exchanges and both pairs are displaying great badminton.
