Hylo Open 2022: Kidambi Srikanth, Treesa/Gayatri move to semis, Satwik/Chirag lose

Kidambi Srikanth defeated World number 7, Jonatan Christie of Indonesia 21-13, 21-19 to secure his berth in the semi-finals of the ongoing Hylo Open Super 300 tournament.

This win will push Kidambi Srikanth further in the his pursuit of world tour finals.

Kidambi will face world number 6 Anthony Ginting in semi-finals.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallists Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand progressed to the semifinals of the Hylo Open after a hard-fought win in women's doubles category.

World No. 28 Treesa and Gayatri prevailed 21-17, 18-21, 21-8 over Chinese Taipei's Hsu Ya Ching and Lin Wan Ching, ranked 65th, in the quarterfinals to set up a clash with eighth seeds Benyapa Aimsaard and Nuntakarn Aimsaard of Thailand.

Teresa/Gayatri will face the pair of Benyapa Aimsaard/Nuntakarn Aimsaard from Thailand in the semi-finals.

However, the top Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty suffered a straight-game loss to the seventh-seeded English pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 17-21, 14-21 in a last-8 match.



In the women's singles, Malvika Bansod also was no match to Indonesia's world number 21 Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, going down 17-21, 10-21 in a lop-sided contest.

