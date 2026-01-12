HS Prannoy's strategy for handling injury setbacks to extend his time at the top

At 33, HS Prannoy stands at a crossroads in his career, with injuries and fitness issues stalling his progress. The struggles were evident last season, when he was unable to advance past the second round in any of the 17 tournaments he entered.

“Over the last 15 years, the recovery process has been very different. In the last few years, whenever there is a niggle, it kind of takes 10 days minimum to kind of get out of it, which used to be like one or two days back in the past,” Prannoy told The Bridge on Monday.

“As an athlete, I’ve kind of accepted it long back itself. And I think the important part is how you improve yourself from every injury or setback,” the world no. 36 asserted.

Prannoy had contracted chikungunya just weeks before the Paris 2024 Olympics, leading to joint pain and fatigue. He also dealt with severe back pain and other niggles that derailed his momentum.

Addressing the recurring injuries, the long road to recovery, and how he has learned to manage his body, Prannoy believes his ability to listen to his body has been key to extending his time at the top level.

“I’ve felt that I’ve been very good at managing my body, especially in the last four to five years. I’ve been able to understand what I need to do and what I need to do differently than the other players who are on the tour.”

The 2023 World Championship and Asian Games medallist stressed that recovery is no longer limited to what happens on the court or in the gym, but is shaped equally by lifestyle choices and the people around him. The efforts are the reason why he continues to compete at the elite level despite the setbacks.

“Probably that’s why I’m still able to play. Still able to play in the top 30s, top 35, which is not an easy task right now at the men’s singles side.”

When asked about specific changes in training and recovery, Prannoy admitted that pushing through six-day training cycles is no longer an option.

“I think one thing is to understand how load management works. It is important to track every week and to know when you are being overloaded with the training.”

“I can’t do training like before. I can’t do six days in a session. So, I have to purposely back off on days where I’m feeling good, also to make sure that I can continue playing in the coming weeks.”

“A common mistake players make is pushing too hard when they feel good, without realising it can lead to injury.”

In recent years, Prannoy has consciously tried to break that pattern.

“So, what I've started to do in the last four years is on the days where I'm feeling good, I kind of back off, which is very tough to do. But that is something which I’ve started to do consciously so that I can start training and probably push it for a longer number of weeks.”

Prannoy got a late entry into the main draw of the India Open in New Delhi, and he hopes to go deeper in the tournament.

“I thought this year was looking tough to get an entry. But fortunate to be here and to be back playing. This is probably one more opportunity to play on such a big stage,” he concluded.