BWF World Championships: HS Prannoy stuns Kento Momota

HS Prannoy stunned second seed Kento Momota in straight games to record a sensational win to sail into the men's singles pre-quarterfinals of the World Championships on Wednesday.

Unseeded Prannoy rose above expectations to shut the door on crowd favourite and two-time former world champion Momota 21-17 21-16 in a second round tie.

Incidentally, it was Prannoy's first win over Momota in eight matches. In their previous clashes, the Indian won only one game against his higher-rated Japanese rival.

Earlier in he day, reigning Commonwealth Games champion Lakshya Sen sailed into the pre-quarterfinals with a straight game win over Spain's Luis Penalver. The young Indian badminton ace Sen won his second round contest 21-17 21-10, taking 72 minutes to complete the formality.

Prannoy and Sen will face each other in an all-Indian last 16 clash on Thursday.