HS Prannoy gains three spots to be world number 23 in latest BWF ranking

Riding on his runner-up finish at the Swiss Open, India's HS Prannoy jumped three places to number 23 in the latest BWF rankings, released on Tuesday. Prannoy, who was competing in a title-clash after five years, now has 52875 points in his kitty.

He could not play his best on the circuit in the last three years as he was battling health issues. Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, who secured her second women's singles title of the season at Swiss Open Super 300, remained static at the number seven.

Among other Indians, young Lakshya Sen is also inside the top 10 along with the men's team of Chirag Shetty and Satwisairaj Rankireddy. While 20-year-old Sen, who had reached the finals of German Open and All England earlier this month, is at the ninth spot, Chirag and Satwik are also placed at number seven.



Kidambi Srikanth, who had reached the semifinals at Basel, held on to his world number 12 slot, while B Sai Praneeth is at number 19. London Olympics bronze medallist Saina Nehwal is static at the 23rd spot. Ashwini Ponappa and N Sikki Reddy are ranked 20th while Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand slipped a rung to 15th.