Hong Kong Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag reach first final of the season

The Indian badminton men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the final of the 2025 Hong Kong Open Super 500 on Friday.

Rankireddy and Shetty registered a straight games 21-17, 21-15 win over Chinese Taipei’s Chen Cheng Kuan and Lin Bing-Wei in the semi-finals.

The win marked a first final appearance for Rankireddy and Shetty in the 2025 season. They had faced five semi-final exits, including the 2025 BWF World Championships, prior to this.

In fact, the final at 2025 Hong Kong Open Super 500 marks the former world No 1 pair's first title clash since the Thailand Open Super 500, where they won the title, in May last year.





Rankireddy and Shetty, who entered the tournament after a bronze medal finish at the 2025 BWF World Championships, were never really in trouble against the Chinese Taipei shuttlers.

In a match filled with short and fast paced rallies, the Indian pair romped home in just 38 minutes.

Later in the day, Lakshya Sen will face off against Chou Tien Chen in the men's singles semi-finals.

A win for Sen, who had defeated Ayush Shetty in the quarter-finals on Thursday, will put him in his first Super 500 final of the season.