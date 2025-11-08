"I hated playing you" – PV Sindhu's message for Tai Tzu Ying on retirement

India's two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu penned a heartfelt note for long time rival and one of women's singles greatest players ever Tai Tzu Ying as she announced her retirement from badminton on Friday.

The 31-year-old from Chinese Taipei, known for her deception, sharp reflexes, and skillful play, had won the silver medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics has two World Championships medal against her name.

"A beautiful chapter has come to an end. Thank you, badminton, for everything you have given me," Tai wrote in a social media post.

"Last year was the toughest time of my career. Before the Olympics, I wasn’t sure if my injured foot would allow me to compete, but I gave it my all. Others didn’t give up on me, so I couldn’t give up on myself.

"Eventually, my injuries forced me to leave the court. I couldn’t end my career the way I had hoped, and it took me a while to come to terms with that," she further added.





Sindhu reacted to her contemporary's retirement with a social media post of her own. She recalled her tiring battles with Tai, specially their matches at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, the 2018 Asian Games, the 2019 World Championships, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"For over 15 years, you were the opponent who pushed me to my limits every single time," Sindhu wrote. "Two of the most important medals of my life — the Rio 2016 Olympic silver and the 2019 World Championship gold — came after playing you in those marathon, heart-stopping matches. In Rio, we met in the pre-quarters, and in Basel, it was the quarters — and both times I had to dig as deep as I ever have. And of course, you got me back in the 2021 semifinals and denied me an Asian Games gold. I still remember that one with a smile.

"I won’t hide it: I hated playing you," she added.

"Your wristwork, your deception, your calm brilliance made me dig deeper than I ever imagined I could. Facing you changed me as an athlete. Park coach will tell you how much we prepared before playing you.

"Watching you step away feels like losing a piece of my own journey. The sport will miss your magic, and so will I. It is starting to hit me that my generation of players are slowly beginning to step away, and nothing really prepares you for that.

"Wishing you the most beautiful second innings, dear Tai," she further added.

Tai was one of Sindhu's fiercest opponents on the badminton court. In the 24 times they faced off in the BWF World Tour circuit, the Indian could muster up only a total of five wins.

During Sindhu's silver medal run at the 2016 Rio Olympics and the gold medal finish at the 2019 World C'ships, she had found a way to beat the Chinese Taipei shuttler.

Tai returned the favour at the 2018 Asian Games final and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics semi-finals as she bagged two of the most important medals of her career, denying Sindhu.