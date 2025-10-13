Hariharan Amsakarunan secures double gold at Turkiye International Challenge

Indian badminton ace Hariharan Amsakarunan delivered a phenomenal performance at the Turkiye International Challenge 2025, clinching two titles in a day — mixed doubles with Treesa Jolly and men’s doubles with MR Arjun.

In a gripping mixed doubles final, Hariharan and Treesa Jolly edged out Indonesia’s M Nawaf Khoiriyansyah and Nahya Muhyifa 21-14, 18-21, 21-11 after a 52-minute battle to claim the championship.

Soon after, Hariharan returned to the court with MR Arjun and produced a commanding display in the men’s doubles final, defeating Japan’s Yuto Noda and Shunya Ota 21-13, 21-6 in just 29 minutes.

The victory marked Hariharan and Arjun’s second successive title together, following their triumph at the Al Ain Masters 2025 earlier this month.

The Indian pair had received a first-round bye before overcoming a tough challenge from Japan’s Yoshifumi Fujisawa and Shuntaro Mezaki in the second round.

From there, they sailed through the tournament without dropping a single game. Meanwhile, Hariharan and Treesa dropped only one game throughout the competition — in the mixed doubles final.

The Turkiye International Challenge, part of the BWF International Challenge events, forms a key event on the Continental Circuit, attracting promising international talent and offering valuable world ranking points.

Among other Indian performances, Lakshya Sharma reached the men’s singles quarter-finals, while Aakarshi Kashyap and Aditi Bhat exited in the second round of the women’s singles.

In women’s doubles, Hrissha Dubey–Ridhi Kaur Toor and Ashwini Bhat–Shikha Gautam also bowed out in the second round.