Guwahati Masters 2025: Tanvi Sharma advances to second consecutive semifinal

16-year-old Tanvi Sharma continued her good form at the India leg of the World Tour, reaching her second consecutive semi-final in Guwahati on Friday.

She defeated her fellow compatriot Tanya Hemanth in a tiring two-game 21-17, 27-25 encounter at the Guwahati Masters Super100 Tournament.

Tanvi Sharma defeated Tanya Hemanth 21-17, 27-25 to reach the SF of Guwahati Masters 2025



Tanvi had a solid start to the match, winning the opening game comfortably, having a lead throughout the game, showcasing her compsure on rallies.

However, she was under a lot of pressure in the second game, where she was chasing a big lead and then had to save 4 game points before winning the match.

Her potential semi-final match will be against Hina AKechi of Japan, whom she lost last week at the Syed Modi International semi-final, hoping to avenge her loss.

On the other hand, Asmita Chaliha, who just returned to action two months back after a long injury break, has reached her second semi-final of the year.

In the quarterfinals, she came from behind to defeat fellow compatriot Anaupama Upadhyaya in a hard-fought three-game, 19-21, 21-6, 21-12 affair.

In the mixed doubles, the Indian pair of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Gadde also reached the semi-finals with a straight-game 21-8, 21-10 win over Bhavya and Vishakha.

