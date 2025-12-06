Guwahati Masters 2025: Tanvi Sharma storms into final; Ashmita Chaliha exits

The rising star Tanvi Sharma stormed into her third career final on the BWF World Tour after reaching the summit clash of 2025 Guwahati Masters on Saturday.

Tanvi avenged her last week's defeat at the Syed Modi International against the eventual champion Hina Akechi of Japan, registering a straight-game, 21-18, 21-16 win.

This is Tanvi's second final of the year, and she will now chase her first senior international BWF World Tour title, which will also be just second women's singles title for India in 2025.

She will compete against Chinese Taipei's Ciou-Tong Tung in the final, who defeated another Indian shuttler, Ashmita Chaliha, in her semi-final, 12-21, 21-17, 21-14.

TANVI SHARMA HAS HER EYES SET ON THE GUWAHATI MASTERS TITLE! 🔥🔥



Tanvi reaches the FINAL of the #GuwahatiMasters after defeating last week's Syed Modi International champion, Hina Akechi of Japan, in the women's singles semi-finals.



Score: 21-16, 21-18 pic.twitter.com/AEV6w5gw35 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) December 6, 2025

India has already confirmed one title in Guwahati as both Mithun Manjunath and Sanskar Saraswat reached the men's singles title clash for Sunday.

Mithun defeated fellow countryman Tushar Suveer in the semis, whereas the 19-year-old Sanskar got the better of Indonesia's Dendi Triansyah.

India will also have one representation men's doubles final, as the pair of Sai Pratheek and Pruthvi Roy defeated their Indonesian opponents in the semi-finals.

On the other hand, two Indian pairs of Shikha Gautam/ Ashwini Bhat in women's doubles and Rohan Kapoor/ Ruthvika Gadde faced a semi-final exit in Guwahati.