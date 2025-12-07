Guwahati Masters 2025: Sanskar Saraswat wins men's singles title; Tanvi Sharma loses

19-year-old Sanskar Saraswat clinched his maiden BWF World Tour title at the 2025 Guwahati Masters Super100, winning the men's singles final on Sunday.

He defeated the experienced Mithn Manajunath in a tough three-game 21-11, 17-21, 21-13 final to win India's only title at this edition of the tournament.

Saraswat, ranked 384 in the world, had a dream run in Guwahati, coming out of the qualifiers and stunning a top-50 player, Jason Gunawan from Hong Kong, en route to his crown.

Sanskar Saraswat wins the men's singles title at the 2025 Guwahati Masters 🏆🏸



In the final, he had a brilliant start and dominated his senior compatriot to clinch the opening game without dropping his lead throughout the game.

He was looking comfortable for a straight game win after a massive 8-2 lead in second game, but then Mithun bounced back and closed the game in his favour to force a decider.

In the third game, Sanskar found his rhythm back and won first six points of the decider and closed it comfortably with a victory in front of the home crowd.

Third Runner-up finish for Tanvi Sharma

The teenager Tanvi Sharma, who was playing in her third final on the tour within one year of her senior career, fell one win short of the title once again.

In the women's singles final, she could not convert her chances and lost two close games against Chinese Taipei's Tung Ciou-Tong, finishing as runner-up.

This was the third runner-up finish for the reigning junior world finalist after the 2024 Odisha Masters Super100 and 2025 US Open Super 300.

On the other hand, the young men's doubles pair of Pruthvi Roy and Sai Pratheek also finished as runner-up after losing the final to Malaysian pair of Tai / Kang, 13-21, 18-21.