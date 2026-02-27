Badminton
German Open 2026: Kidambi Srikanth bows out in R16; ends India's campaign
The lone Indian in the second round faced a straight-game defeat to Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei.
Former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth faced a pre-quarterfinal exit at the 2026 BWF German Open Super 300 tournament in Mülheim, Germany, on Thursday.
The lone Indian in the second round of the tournament lost 14-21, 9-21 in straight games to much higher-ranked Lin Chun Yi of Chinese Taipei.
This was the second meeting between the two players. The Indian is yet to win a match against Lin.
The 33-year-old Srikanth had a very good start to the match, gaining a good four-point lead over Lin, but then momentum shifted and the youngster won 10 of the last 14 points in the first game
Srikanth couldn't recover from this and disappointingly conceded the second game without even crossing the double digit, bringing an end to India's campaign in Germany.
This was his third consecutive second-round exit on the world tour this year after the India Open and Indonesia Masters.