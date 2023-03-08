Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
German Open LIVE: Lakshya, Malvika lead Challenge- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Day 1 of German Open 2023.
After winning the bronze medal at Badminton Asia Team Championship, Indian shuttlers are back in action at the Super 300 German Open 2023.
Lakshya Sen will spearhead a small Indian contingent as Srikanth and Saina Nehwal pulled out of the competition in the last moments.
Today's fixtures:
- Lakshya Sen v Christo Popov
- Tasnim Mir v Pornpawee Chochuwong
- Mithun Manjunath v Loh Kean Yew
- Malvika Bansod v Wang Zhi Yi
