Badminton

German Open LIVE: Lakshya, Malvika lead Challenge- Scores, Results, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Day 1 of German Open 2023.

Lakshya Sen
Lakshya Sen in action (BAI)


By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 8 March 2023 9:21 AM GMT

After winning the bronze medal at Badminton Asia Team Championship, Indian shuttlers are back in action at the Super 300 German Open 2023.

Lakshya Sen will spearhead a small Indian contingent as Srikanth and Saina Nehwal pulled out of the competition in the last moments.

Today's fixtures:

  • Lakshya Sen v Christo Popov
  • Tasnim Mir v Pornpawee Chochuwong
  • Mithun Manjunath v Loh Kean Yew
  • Malvika Bansod v Wang Zhi Yi

Live Updates

