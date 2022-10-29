Badminton
French Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag reach final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the latest updates from the 2022 French Open Badminton semifinal.
The Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on South Korea's Choi Sol Gyu and Kim Won Ho in the semifinals of the ongoing 2022 French Open.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2022 10:41 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag WINSSS!
Satwik-Chirag win 21-14, 21-18 in 45 minutes. They are through to the final of the 2022 French Open - their second World Tour Final of the season after winning the Indian Open earlier this year.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:35 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag extend their lead
This is brilliant from the Indian pair as they open up a six-point lead now. They are up 16-10 and a win is well within the sights.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:32 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag LEAD!
Satwik-Chirag go into the mid-game break with a slender 11-9 lead. They deficit might just be two points, but the South Koreans have hardly looked any match to the Indian pair.
Can Satwik-Chirag wrap this up in straight games, or will they be forced into a decider?
- 29 Oct 2022 10:22 AM GMT
Competitive start to the second game
Some good rallies to start off the second game and there is nothing to separate the two pairs at the moment. Level at 3-3.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:16 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag take Game 1
The South Koreans give it their all, but Satwik-Chirag eventually emerge on top to take the first game 21-18. The game fittingly ended with an inch perfect body smash from Chirag Shetty.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:12 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag continue their run
Satwik-Chirag continue their good run. A slew of points exchanged and the Indians lead 18-14 now.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:05 AM GMT
Advantage, India!
Satwik-Chirag press on the accelerator to take an 11-7 lead at the first mid-game break. Some intense discussions follow with coach Mathias Boe.
- 29 Oct 2022 10:01 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag LEAD!
A very aggressive start to the contest, but Satwik-Chirag have their nose ahead at 7-5.
- 29 Oct 2022 9:56 AM GMT
Tight start!
Satwik-Chirag go into their usual all-out attack mode to pocket the first two points of the match, but two errors follow as the South Koreans draw level at 2-2.
- 29 Oct 2022 9:51 AM GMT
Satwik-Chirag on court!
Both the pairs have arrived on court. It is the Koreans who won the toss and choose the side. Satwik-Chirag to serve first.