Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from 2022 French Open Badminton.

French Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
X

Satwik/Chirag with coach Mathias Boe after advancing to the semi-finals of the French Open 2022. (Screengrab: BWF TV YouTube)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-30T19:40:51+05:30

The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwik-Chirag will look to win their first ever Super 750 title and their second title of the season today at the 2022 French Open badminton. They had finished as runners up in the French Open.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Badminton Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X