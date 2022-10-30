Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
French Open LIVE: Satwik-Chirag in final - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from 2022 French Open Badminton.
The Indian men's doubles duo of Satwik-Chirag will look to win their first ever Super 750 title and their second title of the season today at the 2022 French Open badminton. They had finished as runners up in the French Open.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 30 Oct 2022 1:48 PM GMT
Goood Eveninggg!
It is the final of the 2022 French Open, and India will have the men's doubles duo of Satwik-Chirag in action. They will be up against Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han.
Stay tuned!
