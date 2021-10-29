Badminton
French Open 2021 LIVE, Day 4: Lakshya Sen in quarter-final action - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Catch all the LIVE action from the French Open as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, Satwik-Chirag eye semi-final spots.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 4 of the French Open 2021.
It's an exciting day for Indian badminton fans as Lakshya Sen, PV Sindhu and the Men's Doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty will play for the semi-final spots.
Follow all LIVE updates here:
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2021 1:19 PM GMT
Lakshya Sen bows out in the quarters, sadly!
Good run by Lakshya Sen as he exits after a decent show at the French Open 2021. Here's hoping he comes back stronger!
- 29 Oct 2021 1:19 PM GMT
Good efforts from Lakshya Sen but it is Kwanghee who overpowers!
Lakshya Sen tries to upset the rhythm of the Korean but is unsuccessful as Kwanghee wins the match in straight games, 17-21, 15-21 in 43 minutes.
- 29 Oct 2021 1:17 PM GMT
Sen grabs two points in a row now!
Sen wins back service and takes two points on the trot as Kwanghee leads 19-15!
- 29 Oct 2021 1:13 PM GMT
Kwanghee keeps the attack coming - he leads 18-12!
Lakshya Sen has a wide gap to cover and this is a now or never situation that he must overcome if he wants to keep his semi-final dream alive!
- 29 Oct 2021 1:07 PM GMT
The gap is widening again, trouble for Lakshya as the Korean leads 15-9!
- 29 Oct 2021 1:05 PM GMT
Sen trails behind Kwanghee still but he is packing in a lot of surprise shots now!
Kwanghee leads 13-9 but Lakshya Sen is mixing his shots up well now. Let's go!!
- 29 Oct 2021 1:03 PM GMT
Kwanghee finds the advantage as he takes the second mid-game interval
Lakshya Sen has some serious bucking up to do as Kwanghee now leads 7-11.