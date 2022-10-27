Badminton
French Open LIVE: Day 3 - Satwik-Chirag advance; Srikanth crashes out - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the 2022 French Open Badminton.
The badminton action from the 2022 French Open continues to roll on. The Round of 16 clashes today have four matches with Indian representation - 3 in men's singles, and one in men's doubles.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 27 Oct 2022 7:00 PM GMT
Prannoy gets one game back!
The Indian wins the second game 22-20.
- 27 Oct 2022 6:27 PM GMT
Prannoy surrenders Game 1
HS Prannoy surrenders the first game 19-21 in 25 minutes. Can the Indian force a decider?
- 27 Oct 2022 6:12 PM GMT
HS Prannoy LEADS
Brilliant comeback this from HS Prannoy from being 0-4 down as he leads 11-10 at the first mid-game break.
- 27 Oct 2022 6:11 PM GMT
Sameer Verma LOSES!
Sameer Verma goes down 18-21, 11-21 to Vitidsarn in a contest which lasted 57 minutes. End of the road for the Indian in French Open.
- 27 Oct 2022 6:02 PM GMT
Prannoy on the backfoot
HS Prannoy on the backfoot straightaway as he trails 0-4 against the Chinese shuttler.
- 27 Oct 2022 5:59 PM GMT
HS Prannoy on court!
HS Prannoy is out on court number 2. He is up against Lu Guang Zu.
- 27 Oct 2022 5:49 PM GMT
Sameer Verma trails
Not the best of starts in the second game for Sameer Verma as he trails 2-5.
- 27 Oct 2022 5:44 PM GMT
Sameer Verma loses Game 1!
He started off well did Sameer Verma, but Vitidsarn bounces back well to pocket it 21-18. The pressure now on the Indian to win the next game and force a decider.