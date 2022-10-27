Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open LIVE: Day 3 - Satwik-Chirag advance; Srikanth crashes out - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 3 of the 2022 French Open Badminton.

Kidambi Srikanth
X

Kidambi Srikanth (AP)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-28T00:41:02+05:30

The badminton action from the 2022 French Open continues to roll on. The Round of 16 clashes today have four matches with Indian representation - 3 in men's singles, and one in men's doubles.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

>Load More
French Open Badminton Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X