French Open 2025: Unnati Hooda in second round

India’s Unnati Hooda recovered from a set down to emerge victorious in the opening round of the French Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 tournament, on Wednesday.

Unnati, fresh from her World Junior Championships quarterfinal, defeated world no. 39 Karupathevan Letshanaa of Malaysia 11-21, 21-13, 21-16 in a contest that lasted a little over an hour.

Meanwhile, Anmol Kharb and Anupama Upadhyaya lost their respective women’s singles matches. Anmol lost to top seed An Se Young of Korea 15-21, 9-21 and Anupama lost her opening round match to fourth seed Han Yue of China 15-21, 11-21 in 34 minutes.

In men’s singles, Ayush Shetty fought hard against Koki Watanabe of Japan, eventually conceding 19-21, 19-21 in 46 minutes.

Later in the day, sixth seed Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty and Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy-Sai Pratheek K will be in action in men’s doubles.

In an all-Indian women's doubles clash, the duo of Rutuparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda will face off against Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi.