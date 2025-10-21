French Open 2025: Lakshya Sen out early; Rohan–Ruthvika advance

It was a day of mixed fortunes for India at the French Open Super 750 in Paris on Tuesday. While Lakshya Sen bowed out early in men’s singles, the mixed doubles duo of Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde clinched a commanding first-round win.

In men’s singles, World No. 16 Lakshya Sen, runner-up at the Hong Kong Open earlier this month, crashed out after a 7-21, 16-21 defeat to World No. 29 Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.

The Indian shuttler looked out of rhythm and struggled to control the shuttle under Paris’ hall drift. Nguyen, whom Lakshya had beaten at the Denmark Open last week, dictated the pace with sharp smashes and tight net control, sealing victory in 39 minutes.

In mixed doubles, World No. 32 pair Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde opened their campaign in style, defeating World No. 58 Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemyr of Ukraine 21-12, 21-19 in 32 minutes.

The Indians dominated the opening game with quick exchanges and decisive midcourt play before withstanding late pressure in the second to close out the match. With this win, they advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face 5th seeds Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France.

With Lakshya’s early exit, focus now shifts to other Indian hopefuls including Satwiksairaj Rankireddy–Chirag Shetty, Anmol Kharb, and Ayush Shetty, who will take the court tomorrow.