French Open 2022 LIVE: Arjun/Kapila begin Day 2 action- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around French Open's Day 2 action right here.
We are back in French Open for all the smashing action on court of Day 2! Stay tuned for all the LIVE updates right here.
Live Updates
- 26 Oct 2022 1:51 PM GMT
For the last match of the day, we have an all-India game!
It's Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen but after a bit. Stay tuned till then.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:50 PM GMT
PRANNOY WINS!
Liew throws the racket as the umpire gives him a red card.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:40 PM GMT
Prannoy on the brink of victory.
Prannoy keeping a two-point margin.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:26 PM GMT
Liew is spelling trouble for Prannoy.
It's 6-3 to Liew.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:20 PM GMT
And yes Liew takes the second game.
The Malaysian wins the second set 21-16. The match goes to the third set.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:19 PM GMT
Prannoy trailing.
The second game is going to Liew.
- 26 Oct 2022 1:17 PM GMT
SAMEER WINSSS
The Indian wins the final set 22-20 to clinch the match!
- 26 Oct 2022 1:16 PM GMT
Sameer with the match point!
21-20 to the Indian.
