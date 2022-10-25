Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

French Open 2022 LIVE: Ishaan/Tanisha bow out- Updates, Scores, Blog

Get all your LIVE updates around BWF French Open Day 1 right here.

Ishaan Bhatnagar Tanisha Crasto syed modi german open bwf
X

Mixed Doubles duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Crasto (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-10-25T16:10:12+05:30

Indian shuttlers are back on the court as the French Open commences today. Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates around the matches on Day 1.

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Badminton World Federation 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X