Badminton
French Open 2022 LIVE: Ishaan/Tanisha bow out- Updates, Scores, Blog
Get all your LIVE updates around BWF French Open Day 1 right here.
Indian shuttlers are back on the court as the French Open commences today. Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates around the matches on Day 1.
Live Updates
- 25 Oct 2022 10:40 AM GMT
Good fight from the Indians!
Just a slender lead for the 6th seeded Thai shuttlers as the score stands 11-10.
- 25 Oct 2022 10:32 AM GMT
Thai in the lead!
It's 6-3 in the first game as the Thai duo has a good start.
- 25 Oct 2022 10:31 AM GMT
They are playing Thai opponents today!
It's the pair of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul against the Indian pair.
- 25 Oct 2022 9:29 AM GMT
And India concedes the match.
The Japanese duo maintained that 5-point gap as they won the second game 21-15.
- 25 Oct 2022 9:23 AM GMT
The match is running away from India.
The Japanese now have a five-point lead.
- 25 Oct 2022 9:20 AM GMT
India still one point behind.
It's 11-10 at the break as Japan has their noses in front.
- 25 Oct 2022 9:15 AM GMT
India just trailing.
It's 6-7 at the moment with the Japanese duo in lead.
- 25 Oct 2022 9:12 AM GMT
Slip!
As one of the Japanese shuttlers slipped on the court, the sweeper has been called for his services.
