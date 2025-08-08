Favourable draw for India at BWF World Junior team Championships 2025

The Badminton World Federation (BWF) has unveiled the draw for the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 – Suhandinata Cup (mixed team event), scheduled to take place from 6 to 11 October 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence, Amingaon, Guwahati.

Second-seeded India has been placed in Group H alongside Hong Kong China, Nepal, and Ghana - a draw that offers the hosts a promising path to the knockout stages.

🚨#News | India in Group H for the Yonex Sunrise BWF World Junior Championships 2025💐



Guwahati, Assam to host the prestigious tournament between 6 & 11 October 2025🏸#bwf #badminton pic.twitter.com/PtF7qWASfv — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) August 8, 2025

Returning to India for the first time since 2008, this prestigious global junior team tournament will see participation from 37 teams worldwide. As per the format, only the group winners will advance to the quarter-finals.

Top seeds Thailand will head Group A with Denmark, Slovenia, and Cook Islands. Defending champions Indonesia have been placed in Group C with Türkiye, Romania, and the Netherlands, while 14-time champions China headline Group E alongside Japan, Singapore, Brazil, and Bhutan.

This edition will also see the introduction of a new relay format. Matches will be played as best-of-three sets, with each set decided when a team reaches 45 points.

A set will feature men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, and mixed doubles in sequence - the first match halting at nine points before the next begins. Previously, the relay format consisted of a single set, with a race to 110 points spread over 10 matches.

For Team India, medalists from the Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 will secure automatic selection. The remaining places will be filled via selection trials from 9 to 13 August 2025 at the same Guwahati venue.

Eligible players include those meeting the BAI ranking cut-offs, Indian shuttlers in the BWF World Junior Top 20, and juniors ranked inside the BWF Senior Top 50 as of 29 July 2025. All players named for the WONDR Badminton Asia Junior Championships 2025 are also invited to participate in the trials, except medal winners who already have direct entry.

Following the team event, the individual championships will be held from 13 to 19 October 2025 at the National Centre of Excellence, Guwahati.

Groups for the BWF World Junior Championships 2025 – Suhandinata Cup

Group A: Thailand, Denmark, Slovenia, Cook Islands

Group B: Chinese Taipei, UAE, Canada, England, Norway

Group C: Indonesia, Türkiye, Romania, Netherlands

Group D: Poland, USA, Hungary, Ireland, Philippines

Group E: China, Japan, Singapore, Brazil, Bhutan

Group F: Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Vietnam

Group G: France, Korea, Portugal, Egypt, Uganda

Group H: India, Hong Kong China, Nepal, Ghana