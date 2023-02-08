Dhruv Kapila replaces Satwik in Indian team for Asia Mixed Championships

Dhruv Kapila was on Wednesday named as the replacement for injured Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy in the Indian men's doubles squad for the upcoming Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships, slated to be held in Dubai from February 14-19.

Satwik, who partners Chirag Shetty in the men's doubles, sustained a hip injury and has been ruled out for the event, forcing the Badminton Association of India to name Kapila as his replacement.

India will begin their campaign against Commonwealth Games champions Malaysia in Group B on February 16. The group also features hosts UAE and Kazakhstan.

Thomas Cup heroes Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will spearhead the Indian challenge in men's singles, while two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu will lead the country in women's singles.



In the women's doubles, India has the 2022 CWG bronze medallist duo of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, while Ishaan Bhatnagar and Tanisha Castro will be the only entry in mixed doubles.

Seventeen teams, including reigning champions China, are divided into four groups with top-two making it to the quarterfinals.