Devika Sihag clinches maiden International Challenge title in Malaysia

Indian shuttler Devika Sihag, 20, won the women’s singles title at the Malaysia International Challenge 2025 on Sunday.

The tournament, which ran from August 12-17 at the Arena Badminton Perak in Ipoh with a total prize money of USD 18,000, saw Sihag defeat compatriot Isharani Baruah 15-7, 15-12 in an all-Indian final.

This marks Sihag’s first BWF International Challenge trophy. The match was played under the BWF’s experimental 3x15 scoring format.

Sihag, with a world ranking of 100, advanced through the draw by defeating higher-ranked opponents.

In the quarter-finals, she defeated Japan’s world no. 36 Manami Suizu 15-10, 15-11.

She then secured a win over former junior world no. 1 Tasnim Mir in the semi-finals with scores of 11-15, 15-9, 16-14.

Sihag’s victory capped a successful tournament for the Indian contingent.

In the women’s singles draw, Ashmita Chaliha won her Round 32 match but was defeated in the Round of 16, while Ira Sharma also reached the Round of 16.

The final was an all-Indian affair after Isharani Baruah defeated Mutiara Ayu Puspitari in the quarter-finals and Keisha Fatimah in the semi-finals.

In the men’s singles event, Mithun Manjunath had a strong performance, reaching the semi-final.

He defeated Ade Resky Dwichayo in the quarter-finals with a score of 13-15, 15-11, 15-5.

He was defeated in the semi-finals by Jan Jireh Lee with a score of 16-18, 3-15. Manraj Singh and Alap Mishra also reached the quarter-finals before being defeated.



