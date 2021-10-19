Denmark Open: Sindhu makes winning return, Srikanth, Sameer also advance

Returning to action after a break, double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu saw off Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in straight games to join compatriots Kidambi Srikanth and Sameer Verma in the second round of the Denmark Open here on Tuesday.



Sindhu, the reigning world champion, took 30 minutes to get across Yigit, ranked 29th, 21-12, 21-10 in her women's singles opener of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament. The fourth seeded Indian, who had skipped the Sudirman Cup and Uber Cup Final after the Tokyo Olympics, will next face Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan.

Former champion Srikanth and Sameer also made winning starts to their men's singles campaigns at the USD 850,000 event. While Srikanth, who had claimed the title in 2017, outsmarted compatriot B Sai Praneeth 21-14, 21-11 in 30 minutes, Sameer, ranked 28th, prevailed over Thailand's world number 21 Kunlavut Vitidsarn 21-17, 21-14 in a 42-minute clash. World number 14 Srikanth will meet world number 1 and top-seeded Japanese Kento Momota in the second round, while Sameer is likely to face Denmark's third seed Anders Antonsen in the next round. Indian men's doubles players, however, had a mixed day in office. While Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty defeated English pair of Callum Hemming and Steven Stallwood 23-21, 21-15 in their opener, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila stunned England's world number 17 pair of Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-19, 21-15 to make a positive start to their campaign.