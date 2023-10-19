Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open LIVE: PV Sindhu, Aakarshi Kashyap in action- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the round of 16 of the Denmark Open 2023.
Denmark Open 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap are the remaining Indians in round of 16 of Denmark Open 2023. While Sindhu will take on Gregoria Mariska Tunjung, Aakarshi will be up against Supanida Katethong.
Can the Indians move to the quarter-finals?
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-10-19 08:24:00
- 19 Oct 2023 9:22 AM GMT
PV Sindhu trails 11-5 at the mid-game break.
Tunjun runs away with the lead and Sindhu needs get her tentativeness sorted soon.
- 19 Oct 2023 9:19 AM GMT
Four consecutive points for Tunjung.
Tunjung races to an 8-4 lead with her superior placement and Sindhu is on the back foot at the moment.
- 19 Oct 2023 9:15 AM GMT
It is an even battle in the early exchanges.
Both shuttlers have won three points each with Sindhu doing well on the net.
- 19 Oct 2023 8:45 AM GMT
PV Sindhu will be up against a familiar foe in Greogria Mariska Tunjung.
Sindhu leads the head-to-head record 8-2 against Tunjung but the Indonesian shuttler has defeated Sindhu twice this year- in the final of Madrid Masters and the semi-final of Malaysia Masters.
