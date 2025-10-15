Denmark Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen advance to second round

Indian men’s doubles pair Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty staged a strong comeback to advance to the second round of the Denmark Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, in Odense on Wednesday.

The sixth seed recovered from a set down to defeat Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley 17-21, 21-11, 21-17 in a gripping match that lasted one hour and four minutes.

2/2 for India at the #DenmarkOpen 🇮🇳@lakshya_sen joined Satwik-Chirag in the round of 16 with a tight three-game 10-21, 21-8, 21-18 win against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland.



Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty staged a strong comeback to defeat Scotland’s Christopher Grimley… pic.twitter.com/2G7pvkVM29 — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) October 15, 2025

Having lost a close opening set 17-21, the Indian pair were quick to take a four-point lead at 8-4 in the second and sealed it in favour with a 21-11 scoreline.

The third set proved to be the decider, with both teams neck and neck at 10-all before Satwik and Chirag surged ahead to take an 18-12 lead.

The Scottish pair mounted a late fightback, but the Indians held their nerve to seal the match 21-17, wrapping up the contest in just over an hour.

They will now take on the Chinese Taipei's Jhe-Huei Lee and Po Hsuan Yang in the second round on Thursday

In the men's singles category, Lakshya Sen made it two of two for India with his tight three-game win against Nhat Nguyen of Ireland, 10-21, 21-8, 21-18.

Later in the day, the Indian mixed doubles pairs of Rohan Kapoor-Ruthvika Shivani and Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto will also open their campaign here in Denmark.