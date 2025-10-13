Denmark Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag eye first title of the season - Preview

Indian men’s doubles stars Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shettywill look to continue their strong form with a title at the Denmark Open 2025, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event starting Tuesday in Odense.

The Denmark Open, held annually at the Jyske Bank Arena, is one of the oldest and most prestigious tournaments on the BWF circuit. It attracts the world’s top shuttlers and offers crucial ranking points ahead of the season-ending BWF World Tour Finals.

Seeded sixth, the Asian Games gold medallists open against Scotland’s Christopher Grimley and Matthew Grimley.

Fresh off back-to-back finals at the Hong Kong Open and China Masters, Satwik and Chirag have been India’s standout pair this season, also clinching a World Championships bronze in Paris along with several semifinal finishes.

Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty aim for consistency in men’s singles

In men’s singles, Ayush Shetty, ranked World No. 28, begins his campaign against France’s Toma Junior Popov. The 20-year-old, who captured his maiden BWF Super 300 title at the US Open earlier this year, will look to regain momentum after early exits in recent tournaments including the China Masters, Korea Open and Arctic Open.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen faces Ireland’s Nhat Nguyen in his opening round. The 2021 World Championships bronze-medallist and World No. 19 has shown glimpses of his best form, finishing runner-up at the Hong Kong Super 500 in September, but will be eager to maintain consistency after bad losses to Kodai Naraoka and Toma Junior Popov in recent weeks.

Anmol Kharb continues fine run in women’s singles

Rising Indian shuttler Anmol Kharb, who reached her maiden Super 500 semifinal at the Arctic Open last week, faces a tough opener against seventh seed Putri Kusuma Wardani of Indonesia. The youngster will look to build on her breakthrough form and gain valuable experience against higher-ranked opponents.

Indian pairs in doubles events

In men’s doubles, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K take on Chinese Taipei’s Liu Kuang Heng and Yang Po Han.

Among women’s doubles pairs, Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda face Scotland’s Julie MacPherson / Ciara Torrance, while Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi meet Bulgaria’s Gabriela and Stefani Stoeva

In mixed doubles, India will be represented by Mohit / Lakshita Jaglan, Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani, and Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto, all aiming to make an impact against a strong international field.

Full Indian contingent

Men’s Singles: Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty

Men’s Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty, Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy / Sai Pratheek K.

Women’s Singles: Anmol Kharb

Women’s Doubles: Rutaparna Panda / Swetaparna Panda, Kavipriya Selvam / Simran Singhi

Mixed Doubles: Mohit / Lakshita Jaglan, Rohan Kapoor / Ruthvika Shivani, Dhruv Kapila / Tanisha Crasto

Where to watch?

All matches of the Victor Denmark Open 2025 Super 750 can be streamed live on the BWF YouTube channel.