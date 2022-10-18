Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Denmark Open 2022 LIVE Day 1: Kidambi Srikanth in action - Updates, Scores, Results
Get all the LIVE updates around Day 1 action at the Denmark Open 2022 right here.
Denmark Open 2022 is set to begin as Indian shuttlers aim to start on a high on Day 1 of the event. Stay tuned to get all the LIVE updates around the court action!
Live Updates
- 18 Oct 2022 8:00 AM GMT
One more match before Kidambi Srikanth takes the court
A men's doubles clash between Ben Lane-Sean Vendy and Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han before Kidambi Srikanth arrives on the court.
- 18 Oct 2022 7:08 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth in action in a bit
Ace shuttler Kidambi Srikanth will be in action on court 1 in a bit. He will be up against Hong Kong's NG ka Long Angus.
Next Story