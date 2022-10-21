Denmark Open 2022: Lakshya defeats Prannoy, Satwik/Chirag advance to quarters

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got the better of his senior compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarterfinals of the Denmark Open 2022.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat world number 13 Prannoy 21-9 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a last-eight clash with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The two came into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count in four meetings but the younger Sen proved to be the better player on the day as he made a rollicking to start to put Prannoy on the back foot on Thursday.

In the second game, Prannoy gave a better account of himself as he kept breathing down his opponent's neck with slender leads of 5-4 and 11-10. Things remained the same after the interval but Sen broke off at 17-17 to shut the door on Prannoy.

Lakshya Sen will face world number 24 Kodai Naraoka of Japan in the quarter-finals.

The pair of Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got better of their Indonesian opponents M. Fikri and Bagas Maulana 21-14 and 21-16. They will face the world-champion Malaysian pair of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in the quarter-finals.

Kidambi Srikanth lost to World number 5 Loh Kean Yew in straight sets 21-13, 21-15 to end his campaign at Denmark Open. Young Indian pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also crashed out against their experienced Thai opponents.



Tanisha Castro and Ishan Bhatnagar lost in the mixed doubles to Y. Watanabe and A. Higashino of Japan to end their campaign.

(With PTI Inputs)